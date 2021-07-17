Windham election audit team submits report to New Hampshire officials

A highly anticipated report about an audit of the 2020 election in Windham, New Hampshire, has been submitted to officials in the state.

One of the auditors, Harri Hursti, confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Monday that his team “submitted it yesterday,” more than six weeks after the audit concluded. The team’s findings may become public as early as Tuesday.

The portion of the audit that included the handling of ballots concluded on May 27. However, the audit team’s work did not stop there.

“Now, we have captured the data,” Hursti told observers at the time. “Now, we have to go back to do the analysis, and there might be something in the data, which we now have, which we haven’t yet understood.”

The three-person audit team — made up of Hursti, Mark Lindeman, and Philip Stark — initially found that as many as 60% of ballots with machine-made or handmade folds were improperly counted by scanning machines rendered by the town Windham. The ballot papers were made correctly, but the problem was due to the machines “forcefully” folding the paper in the wrong position.

The results of the audit cannot alter the official results of the Rockingham County District 7 House of Representatives race, according to S.B. 43, and it must uphold the recount. The hand tally of ballots also looked at the contests for governor and U.S. senator.

After the 2020 state House race results for the town were particularly close, the hand recount was requested. That resulted in four winning Republican candidates in Rockingham District 7 gaining around 300 votes and the top-finishing Democratic candidate losing around 100.

On April 12, Gov. Chris Sununu signed S.B. 43 ordering the audit.

The audit has been celebrated by former President Donald Trump, along with the audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County, as part of what he deemed the “incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election.”

On Sunday, Trump claimed the Windham audit found “horrible things.”

“In New Hampshire, they found horrible things in New Hampshire with respect to voting,” he told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo.

In May, auditors emphasized their initial findings did not point to widespread fraud and won’t change the winners or losers of the races.

“The original count, the recount, nothing has ever been changing who gets elected,” Hursti told CNN at the time. “This is an exercise of finding what caused the error, but the four winners have all, from day one, remained to be the same four winners. This has never threatened that. And, again, if there would have been a widespread fraud, which would have been uncovered [in] this, it would have come out. There was none.”

The final report from the Forensic Election Audit team was due 45 days from the completion of the forensic audit. The New Hampshire secretary of state, attorney general, and the Ballot Law Commission are expected to issue additional reports within 45 days of receiving the audit team’s findings.

