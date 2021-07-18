After a ‘frustrating spell, Moeen displays his player-of-match skills

After a ‘frustrating spell, Moeen displays his player-of-the-match skills

Moeen Ali scored six fours, one six and one six during his 36-ball innings when he was batting number four in England.

Moeen Ali stated that he was happy to be a player of the match in England’s win by 45 runs over Pakistan in T20 International 2.

Moeen is part of England’s top 4 in each game so far in this series. His last appearance was in November 2015. The 16 deliveries that he used to score his 36 runs at Emerald Headingley Sunday are the most he has seen in all 29 T20 caps.

In recent matches, the all-rounder was also used sparingly with ball. He claimed 2-32 runs in his three-over spell. This is the first time that he has not bowled more then one over in 10 games.

When asked post-match whether it was his most involvement in the team for some time, Moeen replied: “It’s been very difficult and hard, because the men have been playing well, and obviously [Eoin] Morgs would like to see other guys.

Being an all-rounder means you have to be able to bowl and bat as well as bat. It can sometimes feel like you have only a small part of the job.

It could have been a downer, but I am now a lot older and wiser. Now it is about staying confident, and the performances should take care of themselves.

I’m happy to have come back from the IPL where I played well. I don’t want that level of confidence to go away. “I’ve tried to stay positive and do my best when I get the chance.

It was nice to play in the powerplay with fielders up and it was good to bat with Jos Buttler – I’ve been away from him for a while and we had a great partnership.

“It was an amazing team performance. So many guys could have won man-of-the match but it’s me that I am really proud of.”

Moeen’s international partner Stuart Broad was full praise for Moeen, especially with his bat performance. He felt that his counter-attacking appearance was the perfect catalyst England needed in order to score 200.

Broad said that it was an amazing innings using the bat. Broad said that England lost two wickets early on, but he did not take any backward steps. He scored quickly at a strike rate of over 200 and moved England forward.

He felt that he had gained a little confidence and that he was able to express his feelings when the ball arrived. He was already a pro at the game, so he knew he could go bowl.

When Moeen feels relaxed, confident and enjoying his cricket, that’s when he performs at his best.

Broad was backed by Kumar Sangakkara, who said that Adil Rashid, the England leg-spinner, and the all-rounder from England, supported Broad. They will play a key role in the T20 World Cup bids later in the year.

Sangakkara said, “He [Moeen] has been such a valuable player for the England team.” He is Test cricket’s number-one spinner and white-ball cricket’s number-one spinning all-rounder.

Rashid and He should be the front runners in their squad’s search for a T20 World Cup championship title.

England has a lot of flexibility thanks to Rashid, both with new ball options and the middle overs. He is an important part of the final puzzle.

Live on Sky Sports Cricket, the third T20 International between England and Pakistan will be televised at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.