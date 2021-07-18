After Max Verstappen’s pole, Lewis Hamilton regrets his British Grand Prix Sprint sprint defeat

Lewis Hamilton said that he wished he could “redo the start” of Saturday’s sprint race. Max Verstappen won pole for Sunday’s British Grand Prix. This was after winning during an historic qualifying race at Silverstone.

Hamilton was able to jump Verstappen at the start, with a better driving performance. However, Hamilton’s front brakes caught fire as he waited for the lights out.

Hamilton’s resistance was futile. However, Hamilton gradually regained the lead and commanded the race. He also managed to collect championship points, which he extended to 33. Hamilton will start from pole position for the British Grand Prix.

On lap 12, the Briton demanded more power for the team, as he attempted to hold off Red Bull’s driver. Verstappen was also blazing on his tyres.

It wasn’t enough. Verstappen won the race with Hamilton taking second place, adding two more points to his score, while Bottas took third.

JUST INRed Bull is warned by Lewis Hamilton that he will ‘bring out a lion’