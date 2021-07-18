After the British Grand Prix crash, Lewis Hamilton launches an angry tirade at Max Verstappen

He said, “Ofcourse I’d love to see us race together and to give each other space. There is plenty of room on the track.

I was able to keep my distance for quite some time, but it’s hard not to collide with people when they are just too aggressive.

“There is not one driver who doesn’t understand how aggressive drivers can be.

“I’m glad he is okay. I would love to see a race between the wheels. He is a great racer and I look forward to racing again. However, I am not going to back down and will not be intimidated into being more aggressive.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 18:27.13 +0000