After winning the British GP, Hamilton was racially abused on-line

After Sunday’s dramatic British GP victory, Lewis Hamilton is subject to racist online abuse. The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion has long been a prominent voice against racism.
Last updated: 18.07.21 at 9:58PM
After winning the British Grand Prix eighth time, Lewis Hamilton was subject to racist abuse online.
Hamilton won the victory over Charles Leclerc, longtime leader of Silverstone. This was in front 120,000 spectators.
On a thrilling afternoon, the 36-year old recovered from a 10-second penalty for his first-lap collision with Max Verstappen.
As a reply to an Instagram post celebrating Hamilton’s successes, Racist messages such as “monkey emojis” and other racial slurs was sent.
Hamilton, seven-time champion of the world, has been vocal against racism throughout his career. He recently supported Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who missed penalties in Euro 2020 final. This led to an avalanche of racist abuses on social media.
HamiltonHe has been an important voice in fighting racism.
Sky Sports News reached out to Facebook, the parent company, to request comment.
Hate will not win
