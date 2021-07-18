After winning the British GP, Hamilton was racially abused on-line

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton won the eighth British GP

After winning the British Grand Prix eighth time, Lewis Hamilton was subject to racist abuse online.

Hamilton won the victory over Charles Leclerc, longtime leader of Silverstone. This was in front 120,000 spectators.

On a thrilling afternoon, the 36-year old recovered from a 10-second penalty for his first-lap collision with Max Verstappen.

As a reply to an Instagram post celebrating Hamilton’s successes, Racist messages such as “monkey emojis” and other racial slurs was sent.

Hamilton, seven-time champion of the world, has been vocal against racism throughout his career. He recently supported Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who missed penalties in Euro 2020 final. This led to an avalanche of racist abuses on social media.

Sky Sports News reached out to Facebook, the parent company, to request comment.

Hate will not win

