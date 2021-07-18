Alexa could come to your Smart TV tonight! Update to bring Echo assistant to big screen

Amazon’s chatty AI assistant Alexa will be added to a range of Smart TVs overnight in a software update. When the new software is up-and-running on your telly, you’ll be able to speak into the remote to change channels, search for movies from specific directors, or ask general knowledge questions – exactly like an Amazon Echo.
The latest update comes courtesy of a partnership between Amazon and LG Electronics. Televisions from LG that ship with the LG Magic Remote will be able to use their channel-changer like an Amazon Echo.
According to LG, Alexa will be arriving on televisions powered by its webOS Smart TV platform. The update will start in North America, followed by Europe, including the UK, and Asia in the coming weeks and months. Unfortunately, there’s no definitive timeframe just yet, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before the upgrade lands.
As well as LG TVs, other supported brands include Blaupunkt, Polaroid, Seiki, and Skytech.
MORE LIKE THIS
There’s another text message scam plaguing UK mobile numbers
LG Home Entertainment Head of Content Services Jung Sung-hyun said: “The addition of Amazon Alexa to the long list of webOS features will enhance the user experience and boost the value of our growing smart TV ecosystem. Bringing together the capabilities of Alexa with the convenience of webOS to third-party TVs is a win-win-win for TV brands, customers and developers.”
If you don’t already own an Amazon Echo, but have an LG TV in the living room, you’ll be able to test out some of the best-selling smart speakers best features. That means you’ll be able to ask for the latest headlines, check the weather or traffic conditions, switch on smart lights, order takeaways and more with just your voice.
The arrival of Alexa should also be a boost to accessibility. The ability to switch HDMI inputs, find channels in the EPG, and launch streaming apps, like Netflix, with the press of a single button and your voice should help those who are a little less tech-savvie to uncover new features.
Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Tech