Although some people who have been fully vaccinated may experience uncomfortable symptoms, experts advise that it is unlikely to lead to death or hospitalization.

The US has so far provided strong immunity to coronavirus. This includes the Delta strain that is now the dominant in the country. At this point, it’s not clear that people who received Covid-19 vaccines during December and January are losing their immunity, or at greater risk for developing breakthrough infections. This was Dr. Jay Butler from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Breakthrough infections are cases that occur in fully vaccinated individuals. Only 5,186 cases of hospitalizations or deaths have been reported to CDC. More than 1,500 cases were asymptomatic or not linked to Covid-19. This is likely to be an underestimate of breakthrough cases, according to the CDC.

The CDC has different guidance for fully vaccinated people regarding testing, quarantine, isolation, and treatment after contact with someone with Covid-19.

According to CNN, Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, said that being fully vaccinated reduces the risk of getting infected. She is an emergency doctor and visiting professor of management and health policy at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Wen said that the Delta variant is what’s important. The Delta variant appears to be more prevalent in unvaccinated (infected) individuals.”

It is not known how the Delta variant might affect transmission blocking capacity of coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Albert Ko, who chairs and is a professor at Yale School of Public Health’s department of epidemiology, said that it is still unknown.

Here are some things to consider if you have been exposed to Covid-19, or experience similar symptoms.

It is important to have a blood test done on all vaccinated persons

People who have been fully vaccinated and are not experiencing any symptoms can avoid getting a test or quarantining. However, there may be some situations where they might need to get a coronavirus and CDC advice. These exceptions are those working in healthcare, correctional facilities or shelters for the homeless.

Asymptomatic persons who have been fully vaccinated but are not tested for Covid-19 should continue to monitor their health.

However, testing is readily available and easy to obtain. Wen recommends that people who have been vaccinated for a long time with symptomatic individuals should be tested. If the results are negative, they must quarantine the area for 7 days.

The CDC guidance is lacking nuance at this time. It doesn’t distinguish between a casual interaction at work with someone who turns out to be Covid or if the person you care for at home has Covid. It’s very different,” Wen stated. Even if they aren’t symptomatic, but have had prolonged contact with someone, it is prudent to put them in quarantine.

Wen urges people who have been vaccinated to think carefully about any interaction they may have with someone who is Covid-19-infected.

We need some common sense. Wen said that I do not want anyone coming to work who tells me they spent all night caring for their spouse with Covid. Is that really the right person to be in such a large conference room? Is that right? This doesn’t pass the common sense test.”

The symptoms of unvaccinated and vaccinated should be triggered by the patient, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Muthy stated on CNN’s New Day Tuesday.

Murthy said that he has seen many people not get tested in the United States, even though they may have signs and symptoms. Many people think, “Oh Covid is over.” What is the point of getting tested? This is especially true in low-vaccination areas. We want to test more.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated Americans don’t have to undergo a coronavirus or quarantine test before traveling, unless the authorities in your area require it. Except where required by authorities at the destination, vaccinated persons don’t need to be tested or quarantined before traveling internationally.

The CDC stated that vaccinated persons, including US citizens, must show proof of a positive coronavirus or evidence of Covid-19 recovery before they can board a plane from abroad. Ko stated that alternative documentation could include proof of antibody or absence of symptoms. International travelers who arrive in the US from abroad should have a coronavirus testing performed within three to five business days of arrival, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. If they have symptoms, people who are vaccinated don’t need quarantine after traveling abroad.

How to proceed if your test is positive

The CDC recommends that anyone who has had Covid-19 symptoms for more than 10 days should be tested. If they are positive, isolate them from other people for 10 days. Wen stated that even if you are positive for coronavirus, but you have another virus, it is still important to avoid spreading the disease by not going to work and other public places.

Quarantine is used to isolate people exposed in order to determine if they get sick. Isolation, however, separates those who have become sick from the rest of the population.

Chills or fever

Cough

Breathing difficulties or shortness of breath

Fatigue

Aches in the muscles or your body

Headaches

A new loss in taste and smell

Itchy throat

Runny or congested nose

Vomiting or nausea

Diarrhea

Wen stated that if you are symptomatic or living with someone who is unvaccinated, it’s important to get tested immediately. She said, “Even though the test was negative, I would still quarantine those family members who are vulnerable for seven days before getting another one.”

Ko stated that if the test results are negative, it is possible to end your quarantine without affecting any other symptoms.

He said that the current vaccines are “very protective against death” and “we want (to be on) the side of caution.”

LEARN MOREWe answered your top questions on vaccines and Covid-19.

How to deal with the infection

Wen stated that if you have symptoms of a coronavirus, it will make you less sick than if your were not vaccinated. Although there may be some discomfort, it is unlikely that the infection will lead to hospitalization and death. US officials reiterated the fact that Covid-19-related deaths were more common in unvaccinated Americans than ever before. There are many vaccines to help prevent this.

Wen said, “If you hadn’t gotten vaccinated you may have been admitted to the hospital.” You will feel muscle pains and fever within days after you get the vaccine. That’s (a testament) to the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Ko explained that coronavirus vaccinations decrease the virus load in an infected individual’s nose, mouth, and eyes.

Ko stated, “This is important because the viral load plays a major role in transmission to others.” There is strong evidence to show that vaccines can prevent transmissions or block transmissions. Now, the question is whether that vaccine is effective against new Delta variants and for how long.