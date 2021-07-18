Archaeologists baffled by mysterious 80 million-year-old shark fossils found in Jerusalem

The incredible discovery was made by archaeologists at a 2,900-year-old site in the City of David. The teeth were found together with fish bones and pottery fragments in the basement of an Iron Age house dating to the 10th century BC. Experts thought they had found a burial pit used to dump rubbish and food remains.

But, according to findings published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution,’ the 29 teeth are from animals that lived during the Late Cretaceous period when dinosaurs still roamed Earth.

Palaeontologist Dr Thomas Tuetken, from the University of Mainz, said: “These fossils are not in their original setting, so they have been moved.

“They were probably valuable to someone – we just don’t know why, or why similar items have been found in more than one place in Israel.

“We had at first assumed that the shark teeth were remains of the food dumped nearly 3,000 years ago, but when we submitted a paper for publication, one of the reviewers pointed out that one of the teeth could only have come from a Late Cretaceous shark that had been extinct for at least 66 million years.”