Arizona’s Senate briefed on the GOP-initiated “audit” of 2020 elections. Quickly, Cyber Ninjas CEO claimed that he was the chief of Cyber Ninjas.

Cyber Ninjas is conducting the review, which is a cybersecurity company that does not have any experience with election auditing. Doug Logan, the chief executive officer of the company, claimed some things on Thursday that were quickly questioned by independent experts and the county.

Logan stated that the door-to-door interviewing of Maricopa County residents is “one method” for auditors to determine if the election data they see are “real problems” and “clerical mistakes of some kind.”

He stated that, “For instance, we have 74.243 mail-in votes, but there’s no record of their being sent.”

Logan clarified that it wasn’t an instance of fraud and suggested that the issue could have been a “clerical problem.” However, Logan’s claim that there was a 74,000 plus ballot gap in the county’s mail-in list and the list it sent out, was amplified by Liz Harrington (spokeswoman for ex-President Donald Trump) and many other Trump supporters like Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. Boebert was one of those who went beyond Logan.

Arizona’s 74,000 ballots were counted without any record that they had been sent. This is not normal. This is not normal. Boebert stated that it is not secure or safe.

Trump went beyond Logan on Friday. Trump claimed in a written statement that he had seen “74,000 ballots sent by mail” that were not mailed.

The facts firstThis is:These ballots are not fraudulent or erroneous in any way, and they certainly weren’t “magically appearing” ballots. BothMaricopa CountyOutside experts agree that there’s a simple explanation to the gap Logan said was not explained. It is the existence of early voting in person. Logan claims that the ballot lists he is referring to include both mail-in and in-person ballots.

This is why Maricopa County’s requested-ballots lists may contain a large number of ballots that don’t match the entries on their submitted-ballots. The county doesn’t update the requested-ballots list after the October 23 deadline for requesting a mail in ballot. However, the county does update the submitted ballots list after the October 23 deadline. This includes the votes of early voters.

Logan’s idea of some unsolved mystery being posed by Garrett Archer was debunked. Archer is an election analyst at ABC15 TV in Phoenix, and also a former official of Arizona’s secretary of state. Archer is well-known locally and via Twitter for his knowledge of Arizona’s elections data.

Archer stated that after October 23, the deadline for people to request a postal ballot is over, the county will no longer update the requested-ballots lists, also known as “EV32”. Archer explained that ballots submitted in person on or after October 23 were added to the submitted-ballots lists, also known as “EV33”, but didn’t have a corresponding item for the “EV32” requested-ballots.

Archer examined the files and discovered that there was 74.241 ballots in the submitted-ballots lists without any corresponding entries on the requested list. This figure is almost identical to Logan’s, “74.243”. Archer discovered that 99.9% or more of these ballots were in the submitted-ballots lists on or after October 26.

This is consistent with Archer’s October 23 cutoff date for the requested ballots list.

Archer explained that October 24th and 25 were weekends, when county clerks failed to update the submitted ballot list. Therefore, they added in-person votes cast on these weekend days, Archer stated, to the submitted totals beginning on October 26.

Archer posted a tweet about the auditors, “This is an egregious omission.” It is grossly negligent to fail to notice a pattern in ballots returning after a specific date, or deliberately misleading statements.

Tammy Patrick is an election expert and spent over a decade at Maricopa County elections. She also stated on Twitter that while the request-ballots lists stop getting updated 11 days prior to Election Day, the submit-ballots lists continue to be updated up until Election Day.

Patrick wrote about the auditors, “AGAIN: They don’t know what are looking at.”

Archer stated that the two EV file were created to benefit political parties and are not intended as comprehensive records of all votes. Therefore, they do not make the best documents for a forensic auditor. On Twitter, the county also made similar remarks. They said they were “not appropriate files” to be used for an exhaustive accumulating all ballots received and sent early.

Some citizens took Logan’s comments to mean that Logan claimed the total mail-in ballots received by the county was greater than what the county had sent. Although we don’t believe Logan meant that, Maricopa County posted on Friday to clarify that it was.

We can’t guarantee that the lists are error-free without Logan’s access. It’s possible, however, that one or more issues will emerge. Archer suggested that it is possible that there was clerical error with 29 ballots that were found on Logan’s submitted-ballots lists before October 26, but not on the requested list.

Logan suggested that there was an unsolved, massive data problem. Experts say he did not fully understand the data.

Signet verification

Logan claimed, too that Maricopa County stopped signing voters’ signatures after the election.

Logan stated, “Yeah. We’ve received an affidavit which specifically stated that mail-in ballots received so many that standards decreased over time.” Logan said that the affidavit stated the verification process began with 20 points of comparability, and then was “after some” reduced to only 10 points, followed by five points, before being told “to let each mail-in ballot through.”

This claim was strongly refuted by Stephen Richer (Republican elected as Maricopa County Recorder in 2020). Maricopa County did not alter the strict signature verification requirements at any time during the 2020 election cycle. "Any suggestion that the contrary might be true is categorically false," said the office of the recorder.

Logan wasn’t clear about who reduced the standard of comparison and the extent of the alleged change. It is impossible to verify the facts at every county election office, and especially not without Logan’s affidavit.