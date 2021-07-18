Beatrice hailed as ‘kindest, most beautiful person’ by Edo on 1st wedding anniversary

Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 38, tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on July 17, 2020. It was originally scheduled for May 29 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a private reception at Buckingham Palace did not take place as initially planned.

A year later and England is approaching July 19 Freedom Day, on which lockdown restrictions will be lifted across the country. And Beatrice is pregnant with their first child, expected in autumn. The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, Lilibet Diana, in June. In the anniversary post, Edoardo wrote: “I can’t believe it has been one year.

“Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter, and love. “You are the kindest, loveliest, and most beautiful person in the world. “Thank you my darling for every second.” The multimillionaire property developer is son of alpine skier Alessandro “Alex” Mapelli-Mozzi, a British Olympian and member of an Italian noble family. READ MORE: ‘Wessex fatigue’ Prince Charles fires ‘warning shot’ at Edward

His parents said: “Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. “Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. “They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

