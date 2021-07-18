Bradley Walsh confesses to the reasons he turned down Strictly Come Dancing multiple times

Bradley Walsh acknowledges the reasons he turned down Strictly Come Dancing multiple times

Strictly Come Dancing is a TV show that showcases the talents of some of television’s most talented dancers. Rumours are rife about which celebrity will appear on the BBC’s new programme later in the year.

Bradley Walsh (61), however, is outright denying he will be taking part despite multiple requests. In a recent interview with Chase, the host spoke out about the reasons he turned down an opportunity that many people would love to have. He also admitted that his dancing skills are not up to par and kept him from accepting the Chase show’s invitation. His words were: “Here is the trick to doing things you can get away, you have to be brutally honest about yourself. You can’t make it if you don’t understand it. You can’t make it sell if you don’t know how to dance. READ MORE: The Chase’s Bradley Walsh criticizes Shaun Wallace

However, as he ages, it appears he is almost ready to give up his 40-year showbiz career, even though he has been called one of Britain’s “richest men”. According to The Sun Brad holds PS12million in his bank account from a variety of TV gigs including ITV’s quiz The Chase, which he hosted for 12 year, and a new venture with Holly Willoughby, BBC1’s newest game show Take Off. He also starred alongside his son Barney on their reality series Breaking Dad. Also, he will soon appear in ITV’s Darling Buds Of May reboot as Pa Larkin. It’s not surprising that he has been nicknamed “The Incredible” because he is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking members of the television industry. DO NOT MISS…

He sat down and read the article, but it seemed that Brad’s dream of being on the telly for all eternity was just too good to be true. He smiled and said, “You know what? In a few years I won’t need to do any more, I’ll retire, that’ll it.” It seems that I am always on your screen, but it is only because I try to fit everything into a specific area. There are 210 Chases and 16 Celebrity Chases. 16 Beat the Chasers. The recording takes only 86 days. You’d think that I would have a lot of free time out of the 365 days. Once you have your show base, you can then go out and enjoy other activities.

