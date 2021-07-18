‘Capable and independent’: Kate Middleton shows ‘decisiveness’ by wearing £20,000 ring

Kate Middleton has worn all types of jewels ranging from royal tiaras to simple necklaces. The wife of Prince William has been seen wearing a pricey gold ring that is not part of the Royal Family collection.

Aside from the jewels with a lot of royal significance, the Duchess has other rings which appear to be from her private collection. This includes a citrine stone ring which could cost a huge sum of money, Ben Johnson Managing Director at Miltons Diamonds claimed. “The ring looks like a very large citrine stone to me,” he said. “Judging by the size of it could be worth anything from £5,000 up to £20,000.” DON’T MISS

The mother-of-three has donned the ring for a number of events in recent years. However, it may have been in her rotation well before she married Prince William. Ben continued: “Media reports have suggested that this ring is a new addition to the Duchess of Cambridge’s collection, but there is proof she owned it already, as she was photographed wearing it on a night out with Pippa in 2008. “If the Duchess did own this prior to her marriage, perhaps she has rekindled a love for her own pieces.

"It is widely claimed that the citrine crystal emanates optimism and can be used to direct personal will and decisiveness. "This would explain the motivation behind Kate's decision to wear it on occasions when she is not accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge, attending events on her own terms. "She is an experienced royal now, capable and independent."

