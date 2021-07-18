Quantcast
25.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
World

China imports 6.72 mln tonnes of LNG in June

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

China imports 6.72 mln tonnes of LNG in June

China’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) saw steady growth in June, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

LNG imports totaled 6.72 million tonnes last month, rising 16.5 percent year on year, said the GAC.

In the first six months, some 39.78 million tonnes of LNG were transported to the country, an increase of 27.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.


Sunday’s data also showed China’s exports of gasoline and diesel in June came in at 1.45 million tonnes and 2.36 million tonnes, respectively, surging 90.8 percent and 127.7 percent year on year.

Read more
This post originally posted here Trend – News from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.

Previous articleMax Verstappen’s health update: F1 doctor talks out about Lewis Hamilton collision
China imports 6.72 mln tonnes of LNG in June
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks