Quantcast
31.6 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
World

Chinese home appliance giant Midea opens 1st store in Israel

By Newslanes Media
0
18

Must read

Chinese home appliance giant Midea opens 1st store in Israel

Midea Group, a Chinese home appliance giant, opened its first store in Israel, Midea’s official Israeli importer Hemilton Group said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new flagship store covers an area of 350 square meters in a shopping mall in the central city of Rehovot and offers refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, range hoods and more.

Midea’s products are already sold in Israel in sales areas within five Ace Hardware stores and by dozens of authorized resellers.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, Midea Group operates in more than 200 countries and employs more than 150,000 people.

The new concept store in Israel also offers China’s tech giant Xiaomi’s products, which are also officially imported to Israel by Hemilton.


This includes mobile devices, vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums and scooters.

Xiaomi already operates four flagship stores in Israel, along with dozens of authorized resellers selling its products in the country.

Read more
This post originally posted here Trend – News from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.

Previous articleWright and De Sousa storm to round two
Next articleParkinson’s, Cancer, and Type 2 Diabetes Share a Key Element That Drives Disease
Chinese home appliance giant Midea opens 1st store in Israel
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks