Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Three skin conditions indicative of high blood sugar

The global diabetes community draw attention to necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum (NLD) – a skin condition whereby lesions develop on the lower parts of the legs. Described as “shiny” and “red-brown” in colour, the patches can be between 1-2mm in size. As time goes on, these small patches can grow bigger and bigger, becoming progressively yellow in colouring. Interestingly, the presence of NLD preceded the onset of diabetes in 15 percent of patients involved in a research study conducted by MH Lowitt and JS Dover.

The American Diabetes Association added that some people with high blood sugar might experience diabetic dermopathy.

This skin condition looks like “light brown, scaly patches” that are oval or circular in shape.

Easily mistaken as age spots, patches of diabetic dermopathy typically occur on the shins.

Medical News Today pointed out that the marks may come and go, but tend to appear on both shins at the same time, usually measuring up to 2.5cm or less.