Eamonn Holmes to reveal the secrets of daytime television in a special Canaries cruise appearance

He’ll be a great host. His 40-year-old career includes 26 years on television, including stints on GMTV and Sky News Sunrise. Ruth was his co-host.

He will not be the only celebrity to appear during special sailing.

The show will include performances by West End stars Michael Ball and Paul Potts. Passengers can also hear the dulcet sounds of Britain’s Got Talent winners Paul Potts. They’ll be able to sing along with iconic ABBA songs courtesy of spoof group Bjorn Again.

Imagine Cruising will take place aboard Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise vessel. It will be accompanied by existing entertainment onboard such as glamorous themed gala balls and live music.