England's level T20 Series: Spinners shining

By Newslanes Media
England’s level T20 Series: Spinners shining

England defeated Pakistan 45 runs in Emerald Headingley’s second T20. Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Matt Parkinson were the stars with the bat after Jos Buttler’s stand-in captaincy. The deciding T20 will be played on Tuesday at 6pm ET on Sky Sports Cricket.

Last updated: 18/07/21 at 6:02pm

England won the T20 Series with victory at Leeds over Pakistan thanks to Matt Parkinson and Moeen Ali

England won the T20 series with Pakistan by 45 runs, as the spinners at Emerald Headingley came out on top.

They set the tourists at 201 and Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Matt Parkinson shared 5 wickets through middle overs. This left Pakistan in the dust and, despite brief resistance from the lower orders, finished with 155-9

Jos Buttler, 59 runs from 39 balls, returned as the captain. Eoin Morgan was rested. England’s batsmen were led by England’s 14th T20I fifty. He shared a partnership with Ali (36) and 52 (38) with Liam Livingstone (23) who all scored 67 runs. Livingstone, on the other hand, had a stand of 52 and one run with Liam Livingstone (38). Livingstone followed his incredible century at Trent Bridge with a sweep of The Emerald Stand.

England’s win puts the series square at 1-1. This sets up an exciting decider at Emirates Old Trafford.

More information to come…

Live on Sky Sports Cricket, the third T20 International between England and Pakistan will be televised at 6pm Tuesday.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 11:00 – 0000

England's level T20 Series: Spinners shining
Newslanes Media
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
