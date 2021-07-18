England’s level T20 Series: Spinners shining

England won the T20 Series with victory at Leeds over Pakistan thanks to Matt Parkinson and Moeen Ali

England won the T20 series with Pakistan by 45 runs, as the spinners at Emerald Headingley came out on top.

They set the tourists at 201 and Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Matt Parkinson shared 5 wickets through middle overs. This left Pakistan in the dust and, despite brief resistance from the lower orders, finished with 155-9

Jos Buttler, 59 runs from 39 balls, returned as the captain. Eoin Morgan was rested. England’s batsmen were led by England’s 14th T20I fifty. He shared a partnership with Ali (36) and 52 (38) with Liam Livingstone (23) who all scored 67 runs. Livingstone, on the other hand, had a stand of 52 and one run with Liam Livingstone (38). Livingstone followed his incredible century at Trent Bridge with a sweep of The Emerald Stand.

England’s win puts the series square at 1-1. This sets up an exciting decider at Emirates Old Trafford.

More information to come…

Live on Sky Sports Cricket, the third T20 International between England and Pakistan will be televised at 6pm Tuesday.