Fortnite Season 7 Live Event: Ariana Grande Concert ‘Coming Soon’, according to a new leak

Fortnite Season 7 may make up the shortfall in live events after season 6. This season will host another concert, this time featuring pop star Ariana Grande. Epic Games is reportedly testing the concert, and it’s been rumoured that the Thank U, Next singer will perform in Fortnite. ShiinaBR, a prominent Fortnite leaker, posted the news online.

This information was first posted to the FortniteLeaks Reddit Page.

According to the leak, “Ariana Grande” would soon be appearing and she will perform an in-game concert. Epic staff had already tested launch of this concert.

Ariana Grande might be playing Fortnite in her own skin, according to the sound of things.

It would likely be exactly the same thing as the Travis Scott concert in January.