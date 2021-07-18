Fortnite Season 7 Live Event: Ariana Grande Concert ‘Coming Soon’, according to a new leak
Fortnite Season 7 may make up the shortfall in live events after season 6. This season will host another concert, this time featuring pop star Ariana Grande. Epic Games is reportedly testing the concert, and it’s been rumoured that the Thank U, Next singer will perform in Fortnite. ShiinaBR, a prominent Fortnite leaker, posted the news online.
This information was first posted to the FortniteLeaks Reddit Page.
According to the leak, “Ariana Grande” would soon be appearing and she will perform an in-game concert. Epic staff had already tested launch of this concert.
Ariana Grande might be playing Fortnite in her own skin, according to the sound of things.
It would likely be exactly the same thing as the Travis Scott concert in January.
This performance is arguably the best Fortnite live event.
Epic Games could build upon that performance and surpass it with Ariana Grande’s performance.
ShiinaBR shared the following tweet about the leak: “RUMOR”: A moderator of the subreddit, r/FortniteLeaks published a post 15 hours ago claiming that he had insider information on Fortnite’s future events.
The source that provided inside information appears to have leaked lots of Season 6 information correctly.”
ShiinaBR continued by saying: “UPDATE : I have video evidence from one the r/FortniteLeaks moderators for the private conversation that said insider.
The video evidence appears genuine and was captured on mobile (iOS). (!!) If it is real, an insider may have leaked much more accurately in the past (near).
A tonne more Fortnite content could also have been leaked by the alleged leak.
Fortnite will be able to add members from the Justice League, Suicide Square and other organizations.
It has been suggested that Fortnite’s next season (8th season) could include a character inspired by the hit anime Naruto, as part of the Battle Pass.
Kevin the Cube is also expected to make his triumphant return in Fortnite Season 7.
However, this time the Cube will now be controlled by an unidentified ‘Queen character that will take part in Fortnite’s chapter 3.
Additionally, Fortnite Chapter 3 is said to “completely redesign” the Battle Royale map.
There are also mechs and ridable monsters that could be coming to Fortnite at one point.
Rumours are best taken with a grain of salt, until confirmed.
Epic Games seems to have plenty more exciting plans for Fortnite Season 7 and beyond.
Publited Sat 17 July 2021 at 11:09:08 +10000