Fortnite Update 17.20 Release Date Confirmed with a handy new Weapon Slot feature

Fortnite players are eagerly awaiting the release of update 17.20, which is expected to be released later in this week.

Fortnite’s latest leak suggests that the next major update is currently in testing, ahead of a possible launch.

Fortnite players should have the ability to get the latest update in the early hours of July 20,

Fortnite Update 17.20 is likely to be released during a server downtime. Be prepared for a large download.

The new update will bring a new feature to the table, in addition to bug fixes.

This handy addition will allow you to customize your weapon slots.

Hypex tweeted that “Epic is probably working on a setting which automatically places items types into the slots you desire, for instance when you grab a shotgun, it will automatically place it in Slot #3 or whatever you choose.”

Since 17.00, a “Preferred Slot Item Type” feature has been in development. “

Hypex has revealed the weapons that will be supported in the follow up tweet.