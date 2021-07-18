Fortnite Update 17.20 Release Date Confirmed with a handy new Weapon Slot feature
Fortnite players are eagerly awaiting the release of update 17.20, which is expected to be released later in this week.
Fortnite’s latest leak suggests that the next major update is currently in testing, ahead of a possible launch.
Fortnite players should have the ability to get the latest update in the early hours of July 20,
Fortnite Update 17.20 is likely to be released during a server downtime. Be prepared for a large download.
The new update will bring a new feature to the table, in addition to bug fixes.
This handy addition will allow you to customize your weapon slots.
Hypex tweeted that “Epic is probably working on a setting which automatically places items types into the slots you desire, for instance when you grab a shotgun, it will automatically place it in Slot #3 or whatever you choose.”
Since 17.00, a “Preferred Slot Item Type” feature has been in development. “
Hypex has revealed the weapons that will be supported in the follow up tweet.
Here are some of the items that the Preferred Item Slot supports.
ARs
– Shotguns
SMGs
Pistols
– Snipers & Bows (same Keybind)
– Grenade Launchers & Rockets (same Keybind)
– All heals and all foraged products are considered consumables
– Utility (Grenades and Throwables
Fans who want to organize their loads in the most efficient way possible could find this feature extremely useful.
Your healing items could be in the farthest slot on the right.
Personally, my AR would go in the slot to the left. Next, my shotgun, and finally my sniper rifle.
Fortnite leaked information: The latest reports claim that Ariana Grande, a pop star, will be making an appearance in Fortnite.
According to a new leak, the Thank You, Next singer will be performing a concert within the game. She will also wear her own skin.
According to a report, “Ariana Grande” will soon be appearing and will perform an in-game concert. (Epic staff have already conducted a test launch).
There is a possibility that the new skin and concert will be included in the 17.20 update.
Stay tuned for more information.
Publited Sat 17 July 2021 at 13:56:47 +0000