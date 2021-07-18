Quantcast
20.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

GAME eliminates PS5 Disc Listings ahead of Next UK Pre-Order restock

By Newslanes Media
0
11

Must read

GAME eliminates PS5 Disc Listings ahead of Next UK Pre-Order restock

GAME eliminates PS5 Disc Listings ahead of Next UK Pre-Order restock

These bundles include the PS5 Digital console alone, as well as bundles that range from PS389.98 up to PS539.96.

GAME Digital Bundle – The lowest priced includes a PS5 Digital console and T-shirt, as well as a hat.

The most costly PS5 Digital bundle includes a PS5 Digital console and cap as well as an additional DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and tee.

Despite the GAME website update, it wouldn’t surprise me if there was no PS5 Disc Edition console at the next GAME PS5 restock.

GAME restocks in the past have included both digital and standalone PS5 Disc consoles, as well as bundles that include both PlayStation 5 editions.

Publiated at Sun, 18 July 2021, 09:39:00 +0000

Previous articleCornwall and Devon are no longer the most sought-after UK holiday destinations – there’s a new favorite.
Next articleThese are the top 10 most mathematical films of all time. Does your favorite make it on the list?
GAME eliminates PS5 Disc Listings ahead of Next UK Pre-Order restock
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks