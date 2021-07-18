GAME eliminates PS5 Disc Listings ahead of Next UK Pre-Order restock

These bundles include the PS5 Digital console alone, as well as bundles that range from PS389.98 up to PS539.96.

GAME Digital Bundle – The lowest priced includes a PS5 Digital console and T-shirt, as well as a hat.

The most costly PS5 Digital bundle includes a PS5 Digital console and cap as well as an additional DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and tee.

Despite the GAME website update, it wouldn’t surprise me if there was no PS5 Disc Edition console at the next GAME PS5 restock.

GAME restocks in the past have included both digital and standalone PS5 Disc consoles, as well as bundles that include both PlayStation 5 editions.

Publiated at Sun, 18 July 2021, 09:39:00 +0000