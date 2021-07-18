GTA 6 will be released for Xbox Series X and PS5 gamers by 2021

Rockstar Games has big plans for 2021 to expand its support for PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, it will not include GTA 6. There are reports that Grand Theft Auto’s next game won’t arrive until 2021. More surprising, it will be 2022 and 2023. Although it could take years for gamers to enjoy the next installment in this iconic franchise, that does not mean that there will be no new content. Grand Theft Auto fans have waited for the latest game for many years. It looks like this will continue for quite a while. Rockstar Games has announced plans for GTA 5 to be launched on PS5/Xbox Series X in 2020. We are not far from the final product.

The enhanced GTA 5 version will debut on PS5/Xbox Series X November 11, a remarkable feat considering the title was originally released in 2013. Fans may be groaning about the thought of purchasing yet another open-world adventure in the popular franchise, but it seems like this will be the best choice. This is because evidence suggests that GTA 6 will not launch until 2023 on new consoles. Multiple sources already reported that Grand Theft Auto’s next game will not arrive before 2025. Henderson claimed in a YouTube video that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released on 2025. If reports are correct, the time gap between GTA 5’s release and GTA 6 is going to be 12 years. It will take place in Vice City, a modern-day version of Vice City.

Bloomberg Reporter Jason Schreier confirmed the report. He also said that we may not hear much about this project for years. Seeking Alpha is a crowd-sourced content platform for the financial market and has now provided an update. It points out that analysts had been having difficulty making educated guesses about the date. Seeking Alpha recently reported: “Unfortunately management was so tight-lipped, that not one analyst could make an informed guess by asking all the implicative questions during the earnings calls. There are many rumors about the release of this device, but it is unlikely that one will be released in the next two years. Rockstar Games is known for taking time to ensure a quality game before releasing it to the public. This is a great mentality, as a rush game can be disastrous.

They wouldn’t be able to experience the Cyberpunk 2077 of CD Projekt. Take-Two remains a market leader in gaming and has no plans to stop with its financial resources. It continues to invent by creating immersive and fun gaming experiences that let players interact and play with friends as well as adaptable NPCs. GTA Online is the best option for Grand Theft Auto players looking to find new content. Rockstar Games is promising big new features in its latest version. This could lead to the PS4 and Xbox One being abandoned for larger adventures.

Publited Mon, 19 July 2021 at 02:30:39 +0000