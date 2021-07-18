GTA Online Update Release Date, Start Time, Early Patch Notes for Los Santos Tuners DLC

GTA Online’s summer update is only a few days away. Los Santos Tuners DLC will soon be available. It will include new cars and the LS Car Meet function. GTA Online now has a shared social area where players can share their cars with other players and compete against them.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s upcoming GTA Online Update will be the largest patch release of the year. When is GTA Online’s update due? What is the date and start time for GTA Online? Are there early patches notes? GTA gamers need to be aware of the latest update from Rockstar Games. GTA ONLINE UPDATE – WHEN IS DATE OF RELEASE AND START TIME FOR LOS SANTOS Tuners DLC? Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update will be released on Tuesday, July 20, according to Rockstar Games. Grand Theft auto makers aren’t revealing when the next patch will drop. The next patch may drop on 9 AM BST if the Red Dead or GTA producers follow the same release schedule for GTA Online updates. Other regions will have 10am CEST, 4am Eastern Time and 1am Pacific for those who live in these times zones. If they follow the same release schedule as the Red Dead Online Summer Update – launched within the last week – the GTA Online Summer Update could be released at 2pm BST. If you are in another region, it’s 9:15 eastern or 6:05 pacific.

GTA ONLINE UPDATE – WHAT TO EXPECT from LOS TUNERS DLC Are there any EARLY PATCH NOTICES? Rockstar Games released an extensive rundown on what you can expect from the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update. New cars will be available in the LS Car Meet section, a test track, and Street Race Series as well as Pursuit Series. These are some new features that will be available on GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners Summer Update… THE LS CAR MEET You’ll first need to find a graffitied, nondescript warehouse at the Cypress Flats edge. The sound of engine revving and/or the temporary finish line can give you clues. The LS Car Meet is a place where you can have a good time and avoid the scrutiny of law enforcement.

LS CAR MEET MEMBERSHIP You’ll be able to unlock new Reputation levels with additional benefits after every level. You’ll also have access to the Test Track. This underground area is located inside Car Meet Warehouse. It allows you, your friends, and others, the freedom to drive, drift and race cars without any restrictions. The Test Track offers the opportunity to test drive a variety of cars and challenge their capabilities. Rotating Prize Ride Challenges will allow members to enter for a chance to win a prize ride. Members also have access to special shops, including the Merch Shop and Tattoo Shop. This area allows you to show off your customisation skills to others while you are working on your stance. You can create your own Private Takeover with custom lighting and banner colors. You can bring your car and your weapons to share the love of cars culture with like-minded people. You’ll be able to check out the other cars, share your own vehicles, and immerse yourself into the pulse of the scene.

NEW RACES Los Santos Tuners has new races that are both inside and outside of the Car Meet. Each race comes with its own leaderboards. You can also engage in friendly competitions on the Test Track such as Head-to-Head, where speed and precision give you an advantage over your opponent. Scramble, where four people race for 20 checkpoints, is another option. Time Trials on the Test Track allow you to test your cars and set your Personal Record. You can have up to 30 people share your track, however contact is disabled during competition. Members also have the option of going into Private Test Tracks on their own. There are two new series of race series available for members, the Street Race Series or the Pursuit Series. Street Race Series is exactly as it claims: A bruising race on creative tracks, built in some of Los Santos most picturesque neighborhoods. There are shortcuts and risks that can be as risky as the reward. Pursuit Series allows drivers to have more freedom, and checkpoints are placed in a sparsely distributed manner on the map. This encourages creativity, since you will be racing against other racers as well as having the best of LSPD right at your back. Sprint also offers a Freemode point-to-point challenge with three drivers. This race will take you from the LS Car Meet to different locations such as LSIA, and back.

EARNING REP Reputation in the Car Meet underground is an important commodity. Earn Rep through participation in and winning races, log-in bonuses daily, time spent on the Test Track or just by hanging out at Car Meet. Earning rep unlocks a variety of benefits to boost your standing in the scene, including access to flashy new gear and car customization options such as new wheels and liveries as well as trade prices on specific vehicles. You also have access to Race Modes and new Race Prices. NEAR NEW: Karin Calico GTF and Karin Futo GTX Annis Euros. Annis ZR350. Annis Euros. Annis Euros. Annis ZR350. Annis Euros. Annis Euros. Annis ZR350. Annis Euros. Annis Euros. Annis ZR350. Annis ZR350. Annis Remus.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 11:08:08 +0000