Quantcast
20.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
Sports

Harry Kane may take extreme measures to forcibly Man City’s transfer, but Nuno is firm

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Harry Kane may take extreme measures to forcibly Man City’s transfer, but Nuno is firm

Harry Kane may take extreme measures to forcibly Man City's transfer, but Nuno is firm

City has made it public that Kane would not be pursued at the price quoted by Levy.

Spurs may lose their leverage as City, the Premier League reigning champions, has publicly stated his desire for trophies.

At this summer’s Euros the England captain began slowly, but then he came alive in the knockout rounds. He scored four goals along the way to reaching the final.

After he reached the finish line, the man wearing the armband had to endure a tense encounter with Italy. He scored his penalty in decisive shootout, only for Roberto Mancini’s team to lift the trophy.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 04:45:00 +0000

Previous articleAfter Max Verstappen’s pole, Lewis Hamilton regrets his British Grand Prix Sprint sprint defeat
Next articleMikel Arteta, Arsenal’s chief of staff, declares transfer as Gunners look to make two additional deals
Harry Kane may take extreme measures to forcibly Man City's transfer, but Nuno is firm
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks