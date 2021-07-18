Heat stroke warning: Four key moves if you’ve had too much sun

PHE’s Dr Owen Landeg warned: “The summer heat can bring real health risks.” Those most vulnerable to the extremely hot weather conditions include older people, those with underlying health conditions, and young children. Signs of too much sun include: a headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite, nausea, and fast breathing – just to name a few. The NHS pointed out that heat exhaustion needs to be taken seriously.
If you do not cool down within 30 minutes, it has turned into heatstroke which is an “emergency”.
As soon as you notice signs of heat exhaustion in yourself, or others, there are four key moves you need to do.
Firstly, you need to move into a cool place in the shade – or guide the affected person into a shady spot.
Secondly, the person affected needs to lie down with their feet slightly raised.
If heat exhaustion extends past 30 minutes, even after the cool-down approach, you need to call for an ambulance.
Signs of heatstroke include:
- Feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water
- Not sweating even while feeling too hot
- A high temperature of 40C or above
- Fast breathing or shortness of breath
- Feeling confused
- A fit (seizure)
- Loss of consciousness
- Not responsive.
If the person affected loses consciousness while waiting for paramedics to arrive, they need to be put into the recovery position.
The recovery position
The recovery position is vital in keeping the unconscious person’s airways open and clear from any vomit or fluid that could cause them to choke.
When it comes to clothing, it’s better to wear light-coloured, loose clothing, and to sprinkle water over your skin and clothes.
In general, it’s best to avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm by being in the shade.
These measures will help to prevent dehydration and help to keep the body cool.
