In Vitality Blast, Archer is back for Sussex

Jofra archer returned to action in Vitality Blast for Sussex

Jofra archer was playing his first match in more than two months, as an England fast bowler appeared in the Vitality Blast match between Kent and Sussex on Sunday night.

Archer underwent surgery to his right elbow late May, after he experienced pain playing in the County Championship against Kent.

Archer wrote in the Daily Mail that he had just completed successful surgery and was ready to “sit out the summer” so he could be fit for Ashes and the T20 World Cup later in the year.

He made his first team return to Canterbury and recorded figures of 0-20 in three overs. This was in a match Sussex won by four wickets, qualifying him for the Blast quarterfinals.

Archer will be playing against the Trent Rockets in the first edition of The Hundred as part of The Southern Brave’s squad.

England will then be in Test play against India in August/September, the first match starting at Trent Bridge in August 4.

While he was addressing his elbow problem, Archer did not play in two of England’s Test matches in India.

He played in five matches of T20 against Virat Kohli’s side, but then he was unable to participate in three ODIs in India because of an elbow problem.

Archer had to have hand surgery in March after a small piece of glass got stuck in his finger when he was cleaning his fish tank in January.

In May, the County Championship saw Kent’s paceman return to action. He took two wickets in the first and one in second innings.

He was not able to play on the last two days and had to undergo elbow surgery. Ashley Giles, England’s managing director for men’s cricket, stated that he wanted Archer to be able to do what he loved most: bowl at 90+ mph with no pain.

Since making his international debut, Archer played for England in 42 games across all formats. He also took a total of 86 wickets.