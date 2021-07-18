Jose Mourinho has already delivered verdict on Chelsea’s potential new partnership

Chelsea are reportedly keen on hijacking Manchester United’s move for Raphael Varane this summer and that could lead them into using a new defensive pairing next season. The Real Madrid defender is considering quitting the Bernabeu as he has just one year left on his contract.

Varane is apparently demanding an increase on his £170,000-a-week wages but Real are in financial trouble and want to cut costs.

Sergio Ramos has already departed for Paris Saint-Germain and Varane could be the next out of the exit door.

United are holding talks with the La Liga giants over a blockbuster summer switch but reports in Spain suggest Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on the situation.

Thiago Silva, 36, is unlikely to feature in every Premier League match as he comes towards the tail end of his career.

So Thomas Tuchel may trust a younger Kurt Zouma to play alongside his fellow Frenchman Varane.