Quantcast
28.9 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Katie Hopkins’ Australian Visa CANCELLED, despite her denial of violating the hotel quarantine rules

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Katie Hopkins’ Australian Visa CANCELLED, despite her denial of violating the hotel quarantine rules

Katie Hopkins' Australian Visa CANCELLED, despite her denial of violating the hotel quarantine rules

She laughed and said, “That’s the one game I’m currently playing.”

To minimize aerosol transmission and direct contact, all hotel guests in quarantine must wear masks and wait for 30 seconds before they open their doors to retrieve their food.

Hopkins’s actions caused outrage. The government condemned her behavior and Australians stuck overseas demanded to know how Hopkins secured a quarantine place.

Andrews called her behavior “shameful” on Monday and described it as “a slap in face to all the Australians currently locked down”.

Publiated at Sun, 18 July 2021 23.20:00 +0000

Previous articleUK PS5 Stock: The latest Argos and Very PlayStation 5 stock dates
Next articleCollin Morikawa wins The Open for more history and a second major win
Katie Hopkins' Australian Visa CANCELLED, despite her denial of violating the hotel quarantine rules
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks