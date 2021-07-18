Kirstie Allsopp sparks backlash as she claims Covid ‘may kill us’ but ‘is here to stay’

Kirstie Allsopp, 49, has shared how she believes coronavirus will not be disappearing anytime soon as case numbers continue to rise in the UK. The Location, Location, Location host sparked backlash after saying Covid is “low down” on the list of things that might kill us, but added, “something has to after all”.

Kirstie typed: “Covid is here to stay, it is one of the many things that may kill us, though quite low down that list, something has to after all.

“Luckily in the last 150 years we have taken many things off that list, and we’ve added a few.

“Life is like that, but thank God for life,” she added.

Fans were divided by her comments as some claimed other countries had managed to stamp out the spread of the disease.

