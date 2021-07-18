Kirstie Allsopp sparks backlash as she claims Covid ‘may kill us’ but ‘is here to stay’

Kirstie Allsopp, 49, has shared how she believes coronavirus will not be disappearing anytime soon as case numbers continue to rise in the UK. The Location, Location, Location host sparked backlash after saying Covid is “low down” on the list of things that might kill us, but added, “something has to after all”.
Kirstie typed: “Covid is here to stay, it is one of the many things that may kill us, though quite low down that list, something has to after all.
“Luckily in the last 150 years we have taken many things off that list, and we’ve added a few.
“Life is like that, but thank God for life,” she added.
Fans were divided by her comments as some claimed other countries had managed to stamp out the spread of the disease.
The figure is a rise on Friday’s 51,870 cases, which was the highest since mid-January. Some 49 deaths were reported on Friday.
On vaccinations, 67,956 people had their first dose on Friday, while 188,976 completed their course.
It brings the total number of people who have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine across the UK to 35,732,297 – 67.8% of adults.
The numbers come amid disruption on some parts of the UK’s transport network, with the NHS COVID-19 app alerts leaving some services suspended due to a lack of staff available.
London’s Metropolitan Tube Line has been fully suspended, while the Piccadilly and District Lines face severe delays.
Elsewhere, Sajid Javid revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is now awaiting the results of his confirmatory PCR test.
Mr Javid’s symptoms emerged just three days after he visited a care home in Streatham, south London.
He was there on Tuesday, having earlier been in parliament. He returned to the Commons on Wednesday and spoke about the Health and Care Bill in the afternoon.
