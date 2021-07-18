Lewis Hamilton’s radio reaction to Max Verstappen’s penalty crash

Karun Chandhok reports that Lewis Hamilton’s “unusual response” to the 10-second penalty for Max Verstappen’s crash at British Grand Prix was a surprise. As soon as Silverstone lights came on, Hamilton and Verstappen engaged in an intense wheel-to-wheel fight.

Hamilton finally tried to move on Copse. Verstappen allowed him to go inside and Hamilton moved to the interior.

Verstappens’ rear right tyre came into contact with the champion seven times, and Verstappens spun out of control into gravel. Verstappens then crashed into Verstappens’ tyre wall.

After Verstappen was taken by marshalls, the race was quickly stopped. Verstappen managed to get away with his car.

Red Bull and Mercedes were then discussing their arguments with Michael Masi via team radio, while the race was being suspended.

