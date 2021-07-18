Man Utd supporters quiz Solskjaer XI in Derby about their ‘favourite starts’ despite not sealing the transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s boss has made the decision to give Tahith Chong a rare senior debut in their pre-season opener against Derby. However, the announcement has confused many supporters. The reason is that the young Dutchman, who was on loan from Werder Bremen and Club Brugge last season, has now agreed to sign a permanent deal with Birmingham.

United want him to gain senior experience in order for them to determine if he is good enough to go to Old Trafford.

Chong signed for the Blues on September 9th, but he has been with United since then.

Because United is missing several international players, his parent club wanted to make sure he stays with them.

Solskjaer is keen to make sure he has sufficient numbers in order to be competitive while he waits for his senior stars to return.

