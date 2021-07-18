Matt Lucas says Boris Johnson is a “Have I a Comb” and criticizes his appearance in the U-turn video

Boris Johnson was offered a “comb by Matt Lucas (47), after Matt Lucas posted a video in which he explained that he will now be retracting his decision not to go into self-isolation following being “pinged” by Test and Trace. Although he had briefly considered the possibility of participating in daily-test pilot schemes, the Prime Minister stated that he believes it is “far more important” to follow the same rules. So, Boris Johnson will remain self-isolating through Monday.

A statement was posted by the PM on Twitter, addressing the U-turn. However, one aspect of the video caught the attention of some followers.

As he talked about self-isolation, his blonde hair looked rather disheveled.

Matt Lucas replied: “I don’t have a hair comb, but you can ask for one.”

Former Labour adviser Alastair Campbell quickly wrote: “Blow your hair.” Get down on your knees. Take the knee.

