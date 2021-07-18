Max blasts Hamilton’s “dangerous” and “disrespectful” celebrations





















Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during lap one of the British GP

Max Verstappen claims he is “OK” after his terrifying collision with Lewis Hamilton at British GP. However, he has criticised Lewis Hamilton’s title move and the “disrespectful celebrations” after the race.

After colliding with Hamilton at the 180mph Copse corner of Sunday’s thrilling Grand Prix, Verstappen was forced into the barriers. The Mercedes driver tried to pass the Mercedes driver up the inside.

Verstappen’s race ended. Hamilton won an eighth Silverstone win despite the 10-second penalty he received from race officials. He celebrated with the home crowd, waving a Union Jack Flag.

Verstappen, who was able to jog away from the car and then be taken to the Medical Centre for safety checks and precautionary check-ups, took aim at Hamilton’s off- and on-track behavior in his first update following the accident.

Verstappen wrote on social media, “First off all: I am glad that I am OK.” It was quite an impact on 51G, but I feel better.

“Obviously, I was very disappointed to be taken out of the race like this. We are not helped by the penalty and it doesn’t reflect Lewis’s dangerous actions.

We move on, despite the fact that it is unsportsmanlike to watch the festivities after the race from our hospital bed.

Hamilton said that his post-race celebrations at Silverstone were very similar to those at Silverstone. He didn’t know Verstappen had been admitted.

Hamilton stated that Verstappen had posted the message in an interview on Sky F1 prior to Hamilton’s statement. He’s fine, I wish.

“I would absolutely love to go wheel-to-wheel with him throughout the entire race.”

1:53 FIA Medical Rescue doctor Ian Roberts provides an update on Max Verstappen after his collision with Lewis Hamilton. Ian Roberts, FIA Medical Rescue Doctor, gives an update about Max Verstappen’s condition following his collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton cut Verstappen’s lead in the championship race by taking Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas to his advantage, as well as Charles Leclerc, during a dramatic come from behind win.

Next up is the Hungarian GP. This race was held before the summer break. It will be the first time that an enflamed Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry has resumed.

