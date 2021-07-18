Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s chief of staff, declares transfer as Gunners look to make two additional deals

Manuel Locatelli, a midfielder from Italy is on the club’s radar. Granit Xhaka could also leave for Roma.

Arteta, however, was impressed by the sightings of Tavares wearing an Arsenal shirt for the first time on Saturday.

Tavares calmly took his goal with his weak foot in the second half to evenize.

His right foot was a great addition to his debut! Arteta reflecting.

He’s been here a short time, but it is already evident that his quality and physicality are apparent. Then there’s the fact of his ability to use the ball with such great skill.

“He is integrating well with the boys, which is a great start.”

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 06:18:00 +0000