Nationals Park shooting: Panic as four injured outside baseball stadium in Washington DC

Mobile phone footage shared on Twitter shows nervous crowd members listening to instructions over the loudspeaker. They are told: “The action is outside the stadium.
“At this time we ask that you remain in the stadium.”
Separate footage, taken from an adjacent roof, shows dozens of people running away from the arena.
Police said shots were fired outside the stadium, near the third base gate, at 9.30pm EST on Saturday (1.30am GMT Sunday) as the Nationals faced San Diego Padres.
The game was brought to a halt and will resume at 12.05pm EST on Sunday (5.05pm GMT).
DC Police Department said in a statement: “PD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park.
“This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.
“Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time.
“As a result of the shooting incident, tonight’s game has been suspended.”
