Nationals Park shooting: Panic as four injured outside baseball stadium in Washington DC

Mobile phone footage shared on Twitter shows nervous crowd members listening to instructions over the loudspeaker. They are told: “The action is outside the stadium.

“At this time we ask that you remain in the stadium.”

Separate footage, taken from an adjacent roof, shows dozens of people running away from the arena.

Police said shots were fired outside the stadium, near the third base gate, at 9.30pm EST on Saturday (1.30am GMT Sunday) as the Nationals faced San Diego Padres.

The game was brought to a halt and will resume at 12.05pm EST on Sunday (5.05pm GMT).