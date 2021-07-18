Quantcast
New survey: Seven out of ten respondents think rich Norwegians pay too little tax

By Newslanes Media
New survey: Seven out of ten respondents think rich Norwegians pay too little tax

A total of 68% of those surveyed in a recent poll believe that the richest in Norway must pay more tax.

Only 21% answered “no” to the question of whether the rich should contribute more in taxes, the survey Sentio Research has conducted for Fagforbundet shows, according to the newspaper Børsen/Dagbladet.

Fagforbundet has also asked the respondents if they are concerned about increased differences between people in Norway. Here, 62% answered “yes,” while 31% answered “no,” and 6% “do not know.”

“This is a very strong signal that the people want change,” the Socialist Left Party leader Audun Lysbakken told the newspaper.

New direction after 2021 elections?

Norwegian parliament (Storting) representative Vetle Wang Soleim of the Conservative Party (H) says he agrees that this autumn’s election will be a directional choice.

“It is a choice between the current government that will continue to lower the tax level for people and companies for another four years, and a government based on the left that will increase taxes by anywhere between NOK 3 and 30 billion,” he said.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayFinance

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at [email protected]

This post originally posted here Norway Government & Politics News

