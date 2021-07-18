‘No longer feels appropriate!’ Boris Johnson’s Freedom Day speech cancelled amid surge

The Daily Mail learned the Prime Minister had planned to give a speech to mark the momentous national lifting of lockdown in the style of wartime leader Winston Churchill. However, a Government source claimed the event “no longer feels appropriate” as cases continue to soar across the country. The source said: “The plan had been for Boris to effectively declare victory over the virus by summoning the spirit of Churchill, with appropriately stirring rhetoric. “That no longer feels appropriate.”

Mr Johnson has previously said the long awaited Freedom Day be “cautious but irreversible”. However, Jeremy Hunt, the former Health Secretary, said the situation is “very serious”, and raised the prospect of another lockdown this autumn. He said that, if cases are still rising in September, “I think we are going to have to reconsider”. Although Covid cases continue to climb at an unprecedented rate, deaths from the virus have remained extremely low. READ MORE: Boris Johnson to isolate for Freedom Day? After PM met Sajid Javid

“This shows no-one is safe from this deadly virus,” she said. “By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives. “Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”

