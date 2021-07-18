Norway’s King Harald sends condolences to Germany and Belgium: “It’s a terrible natural disaster”

King Harald has sent his condolences to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and King Philippe of Belgium after the terrible floods hit the two countries.

“On behalf of myself and the Norwegian people, I send my condolences and ask that this be passed on to the bereaved and affected by this terrible natural disaster,” King Harald wrote on Saturday.

Furthermore, the king noted that he was sad to hear about the floods that have caused so much destruction and taken so many lives.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at [email protected]

Read more

This post originally posted here Norway News