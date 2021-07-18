Ole: Lingard is part of Man Utd’s plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard will be part of Manchester United’s new season plans.

Solskjaer’s team began pre-season preparations on Sunday with a win over Derby County of 2-1. Tahith and Facundo Chong were on target to be last season’s Premier League runners up.

Lingard has been with United since 2011. He was brought on to replace Solskjaer after a loan spell at West Ham.















Manchester United's midfielder Jesse Lingard is a great candidate to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season. His impressive loan stint at West Ham has "kickstarted" his career," Wayne Rooney says.

Tahith Chong was the Man Utd scorer in Sunday's 2-1 friendly victory over Derby

West Ham is still interested in signing him, and they are waiting to see if he can make a move at Old Trafford. Solskjaer seems to indicate that he might.

He said that he was one of the positives after the match. He is a Manchester United football player, and wants to be able to defend his position.

He’s brightened up, is confident again and has lots of energy. Everyone saw the performance he showed at the final game of West Ham’s last season.

He’s still on my radar. “I expect him to be at Man Utd in the first season.”

United is close to signing Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund’s winger, and Raphael Varane (Real Madrid defender), both from Borussia Dortmund.















Danny Mills claims Raphael Varane is a solid partner for Manchester United's captain Harry Maguire, should the Real Madrid defender transfer to Old Trafford

Sancho has signed a deal with Dortmund, with Sancho’s move likely to be confirmed in a matter days. Varane and the club are still close to agreement on personal terms.

Solskjaer commented on Sancho’s move and said: “There are some things we need to do in paperwork, but we want us to announce one player that has been a lot of written about.” We’re working hard, and we hope to build a solid squad.

He is still Dortmund’s player, although I don’t believe it is a surprise that we have signed a contract with Dortmund.

Solskjaer answered a question about Varane: “Same again.”

Rashford Surgery is still under review















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that a decision has yet to be made about Marcus Rashford's possible shoulder operation. He also updates the club on transfer business following Manchester United's friendly win over Derby

Solskjaer said that the club had not made any decision about Marcus Rashford yet and whether or not he would need an operation to his shoulder.

After overcoming the pain barrier since November and avoiding any further injury, the 23-year old is now considering having the operation. This could mean that he will miss United’s Premier League season.

Solskjaer stated that while we have made the right decision to help him with his injury, the path of action is still unknown.

Since missing the penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy, Rashford has come under attack from racists along with his England teammates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Solskjaer, speaking for the first times since the final, condemned the abusive behavior towards the 23 year-old and stated that he would have all the support from the club.

We will definitely be supporting him. He said that football fans would support him because they understand the strength it takes to accept a penalty during a match – it is a win for themselves.”

The actions of some people are not representative of all football fans.

