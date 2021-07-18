Quantcast
25.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
Sports

Order of Australia is back in winning form

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

Order of Australia is back in winning form

Order of Australia is back in winning form

Order Of Australia, a Breeders Cup champion, made the most out of his chances to win in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes.

After shock winning the Breeders Cup Mile at Keeneland last November, the four-year old finished sixth after Hong Kong’s Golden Sixty at Sha Tin.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was out of contention when he returned to action at Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes last month. However, he had much more on his plate home and was the 2-1 favorite under Ryan Moore.

Order Of Australia quickly dominated the front, and was able to keep enough fuel in the tank within the final seven furlongs of Njord’s challenge by about a length and quarter.

O’Brien stated that “His first Ascot run was just a little bit messy as they leapt out and they hack.” He was his first year of racing, and it was our first decision to seat him.

He’s quick and has a lot of speed. Ryan would happily go out with anyone who wanted him to lead, and was equally happy running his own race. Ryan is straightforward.

Ryan was a great rider and he made him feel like a miler/sprinter.

Latest Racing Stories

He’s an excellent horse and we thought of him coming to the Sussex Stakes. His speed is impressive and he can run a mile.

He’s an exciting horse that can be looked forward to.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 1:16:00 +0000

Previous article‘Capable and independent’: Kate Middleton shows ‘decisiveness’ by wearing £20,000 ring
Order of Australia is back in winning form
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks