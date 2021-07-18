Order of Australia is back in winning form

Order Of Australia, a Breeders Cup champion, made the most out of his chances to win in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes.

After shock winning the Breeders Cup Mile at Keeneland last November, the four-year old finished sixth after Hong Kong’s Golden Sixty at Sha Tin.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was out of contention when he returned to action at Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes last month. However, he had much more on his plate home and was the 2-1 favorite under Ryan Moore.

Order Of Australia quickly dominated the front, and was able to keep enough fuel in the tank within the final seven furlongs of Njord’s challenge by about a length and quarter.

O’Brien stated that “His first Ascot run was just a little bit messy as they leapt out and they hack.” He was his first year of racing, and it was our first decision to seat him.

He’s quick and has a lot of speed. Ryan would happily go out with anyone who wanted him to lead, and was equally happy running his own race. Ryan is straightforward.

Ryan was a great rider and he made him feel like a miler/sprinter.

He’s an excellent horse and we thought of him coming to the Sussex Stakes. His speed is impressive and he can run a mile.

He’s an exciting horse that can be looked forward to.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 1:16:00 +0000