Piers Morgan is furious when Boris Johnson participates in contact testing pilot’s ‘Terrible!

After Health Secretary Sajid javid had confirmed that Boris had coronavirus, Test and Trace contacted Boris.

Conforming to Covid regulations, anyone who has come in contact with Mr Javid is required to segregate.

Number 10 however confirmed that Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister will still work at Downing Street.

The spokesperson stated that they would be taking part in daily contact testing to enable them to continue working from Downing Street. He also said that Rishi Sunk, the Prime Minister, and the Chancellor will “conduct only essential government business”.

