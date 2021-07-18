Piers Morgan lashes out as Boris Johnson takes part in ‘contact testing pilot’ ‘Terrible!’

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has slammed the “terrible” decision for the Prime Minister to take part in a testing pilot scheme. It comes after Boris Johnson was contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
In compliance with Covid regulations, those who came in contact with Mr Javid are to self-isolate.
However, Number 10 confirmed that the Prime Minister, along with Rishi Sunak will continue to work from Downing Street.
A spokesperson said “they will be participating in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.”
However, Piers instantly took to social media to share his thoughts.
The former Good Morning Britain anchor tweeted: “WHAT? So once again, one rule for the people setting the rules and another for the rest of us? This is a terrible decision.”
