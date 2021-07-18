Queen Letizia ‘just beautiful’ in blue while crying for Covid victims – ‘couldn’t help it’

Queen Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI as they attended the State tribute to the coronavirus victims this week. For the occasion, the queen chose a stunning blue dress.

Queen Letizia was looking more stylish than ever in the flattering dress, but the fashion choice was also carefully selected for this occasion.

There was indeed a hidden meaning behind the dress.

Butterflies have been a symbol of the pandemic along with rainbows, as they are a symbol of rebirth and new starts.

With her outfit choice, Queen Letizia wanted to give a message of hope to all of those people who are still suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DON’T MISS