Queen Letizia ‘just beautiful’ in blue while crying for Covid victims – ‘couldn’t help it’

Queen Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI as they attended the State tribute to the coronavirus victims this week. For the occasion, the queen chose a stunning blue dress.
Queen Letizia was looking more stylish than ever in the flattering dress, but the fashion choice was also carefully selected for this occasion.
There was indeed a hidden meaning behind the dress.
Butterflies have been a symbol of the pandemic along with rainbows, as they are a symbol of rebirth and new starts.
With her outfit choice, Queen Letizia wanted to give a message of hope to all of those people who are still suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DON’T MISS
On this occasion, the Queen opted for classic makeup and a smokey eye.
She decided to keep her jewellery to a minimum, sporting only a pair of discreet earrings.
For the ceremony, Queen Letizia chose to have her hair tied in a messy but stylish bun.
But the most emotional moment came in the middle of the ceremony when the nurse Maria Diaz gave a speech in memory of his father.
“So elegant,” commented another.
Queen Letizia is well known for being a strong woman who rarely shows her emotions in public.
On this occasion, however, and as she was giving her condolences to the families after the ceremony, she couldn’t help but cry.
Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Life and Style
Read More