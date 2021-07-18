Quantcast
Raphael Varane’s huge Man Utd wage requirement and his ranking among Old Trafford stars

By Newslanes Media
Spotrac says it would place him in the Top Five for Old Trafford’s Highest Earners according to Spotrac. Maguire is a potential centre-back partner and takes home PS9.8m per year.

Varane would only be more expensive if it were up to David De Gea and Anthony Martial.

Spanish goalkeeper De Gea, who is paid an incredible PS19.5m per year, is United’s highest earner. Martial comes in second, at a PS13m per year.

Cavani and Rashford each earn more than PS10.4m. Varane will be right behind them, if Varane does decide to move to United.

Publited at Sun, 18 July 2021 12:00 – 0000

