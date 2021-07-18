Red Bull boss Christian Horner attacks Toto Wolff, a ‘control freak”, ahead of British GP
Red Bull boss Christian Horner took another dig at Toto Wolff’s Mercedes colleague, calling him a “control freak” ahead of the British Grand Prix.
Red Bull and Mercedes are battling it out on the track. Red Bull won both the Drivers’ & Constructors’ Championships. However, there is still action off-track with Horner, Wolff, who have been involved in heated debates through the media.
Horner accused Wolff of being controlling and didn’t like that the Briton shared his opinion. This is the latest insult from Red Bull Camp.
Horner, speaking at Silverstone, said that “it’s competitive, and Toto is a bit of a control freak. As we can see.” Horner was speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix. Red Bull is the only thing that he cannot control. Toto is my only conflict of interest.
He may find that a bit uncomfortable. Maybe he finds it slightly awkward.”
Wolff called Horner “a bit too windbag to want to be on camera”, as tensions over flexi wings escalated in Azerbaijan.
Red Bull maintained that their car conforms to FIA regulations. They also accused other teams of trying slow down the leaders in the championship. Eventually, the FIA increased their wings testing requirements.
Horner stated that he was speaking in advance of Silverstone’s sprint race, saying: “Coming in from the chap who is always in front of camera more than anyone else, I found it quite amusing.
I’m certain Toto will throw his shade where he can. Sometimes, however, you can point three fingers at yourself when you point the finger.
Verstappen’s lead at the top was extended by 33 points due to Verstappen’s win in the Silverstone sprint race, which gave Verstappen pole position for Sunday.
Hamilton struggled to maintain pace despite being at the front of grid. However, Hamilton suffered wheel spin off line which gave his title rival an open goal.
At 3pm, the main race begins with Verstappen at pole and Hamilton in second. He hopes to surprise a home crowd.
