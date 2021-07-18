Red Bull boss Christian Horner attacks Toto Wolff, a ‘control freak”, ahead of British GP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner took another dig at Toto Wolff’s Mercedes colleague, calling him a “control freak” ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull and Mercedes are battling it out on the track. Red Bull won both the Drivers’ & Constructors’ Championships. However, there is still action off-track with Horner, Wolff, who have been involved in heated debates through the media.

Horner accused Wolff of being controlling and didn’t like that the Briton shared his opinion. This is the latest insult from Red Bull Camp.

Horner, speaking at Silverstone, said that “it’s competitive, and Toto is a bit of a control freak. As we can see.” Horner was speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix. Red Bull is the only thing that he cannot control. Toto is my only conflict of interest.

He may find that a bit uncomfortable. Maybe he finds it slightly awkward.”

Wolff called Horner “a bit too windbag to want to be on camera”, as tensions over flexi wings escalated in Azerbaijan.

