Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases

By Newslanes Media
Russia has registered 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,958,133 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

All in all, at present, 468,483 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,886. In all, 5,341,231 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has dropped to the level of 89.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.


The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 764 compared to 787 the day before. In all, 148,419 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.49%.

This post originally posted here Trend

Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases
