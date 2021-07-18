Quantcast
23.4 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
World

Secure, stable, prosperous South Caucasus is in interest of EU – Charles Michel

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Secure, stable, prosperous South Caucasus is in interest of EU - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

A secure, stable and prosperous South Caucasus region is in the interest of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“At the Martyr’s Alley in Baku I paid homage to the victims of Soviet aggression against Azerbaijan.

A secure, stable & prosperous South Caucasus region is in the interest of the EU and an integral part of our Eastern Partnership.

Azerbaijan celebrates 30 years of independence,” he wrote.

Read more
This post originally posted here Trend – News from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey.

Previous articleInditex and the future of retail: ‘Don’t believe in the death of the high street’
Secure, stable, prosperous South Caucasus is in interest of EU - Charles Michel
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks