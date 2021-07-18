SEISS warning: Self-employed fear ‘freedom day’ as support deadlines near – why?

Recently, Simply Business, the small business insurance provider, surveyed 936 small business owners from across the UK.

The results of this survey highlighted “mixed feelings” for freedom day among SMEs and the self-employed.

Over half (53 percent) of those polled believe social distancing restrictions are being lifted too soon and risk another lockdown.

The concern is so great, almost one in three (30 percent) small business owners will retain social distancing and reduced capacity within their businesses.

