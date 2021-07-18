Self-employed Covid relief: When is SEISS grant five open for claims?

If the claimant’s turnover has decreased by less than 30 percent, the grant will be worth 30 percent of three months’ average trading profits.

In this case, the grant will also be subject to a cap of £2,850.

To claim, HMRC has asked claimants to calculate two different turnover figures.

Claimants will need to know their turnover for April 2020 to April 2021, in addition to their turnover for either 2019 to 2020 or 2018 to 2019.

