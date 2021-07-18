Sky Q: GolfPass: Get professional tuition on Sky Q





















Lessons with a Champion Golfer – 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry shares his tips for improving your game on GolfPass which is now available on Sky Q

Learn from a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry, 2019 Open Champion shares his top tips to improve your game with GolfPass.

GolfPass now on Sky Q. This week, we’re showcasing the “Learn” section that includes professional tuition.

You can access Sky Q, the golf section and features area of Sky Q to find 10 GolfPass shows that feature tips from top golfers.

GolfPass has assembled an elite group of pro-players and coaches that are truly unmatched. Some of the most renowned golfers in the world include Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Andrew Rice, as well as Martin Hall, Martin Bannon, Martin Hall and Martin Chuck.

This week, Sky Q features DeChambeau discussing his transformation in his body and his new approach to golf. Tiger Woods also shares some of his greatest lessons.

Lessons can also be learned from US Open champion Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry as well as Danny Willett, Anne van Dam, Morgan Pressel, and Anne van Dam.

Build a better game: Maximum distance – Bryson deChambeau Power from the Ground up

Chris Como joins Bryson to talk about his journey from being the longest hitter of the PGA Tour. His secrets to creating full turns and using ground to generate power, speed, and maximum distance has helped him take his game to new heights.

Swing Expedition With Chris Como – Bryson deChambeau – Muscle Activation

Chris visits Denver to see how Bryson maintains muscle mass and strength during tournaments.

After transforming his body, Bryson deChambeau won the US Open last year.

Swing Expedition With Chris Como Tony Finau Boyd Summerhays

Chris visits Scottsdale to find out how Tony Finau and Boyd Summerhays’ swing changes propelled their careers. Learn how Finau’s backswing maximizes his driving distance, and why the pair practice together more on the golf course than at the driving range.

Learn from a champion golfer Shane Lowry, Driving Distance

Martin Hall and Shane Lowry share the secrets to driving faster. They also discuss how Shane prepares for tournaments by going to the gym one week in advance.

4:30 Rory McIlroy is excited to be a huge part of GolfPass and hopes it will help grow the game and attract a new generation of young players to the sport Rory McIlroy, who is thrilled to play a major role in GolfPass’ success, hopes that it will attract new players and grow the game.

Learn from a champion golfer Shane Lowry. Chip Shot Basics

Shane anticipates that he will chip in the majority of the time. Martin learns how he does it. He also discusses the different kinds of grain, and why it is so important for chipping.

Learn from a champion golfer Morgan Pressel – Reading Greens

Morgan Pressel discusses her process for reading greens and how she visualizes her lines. She explains the importance of each location on the green from which she takes her putts and why they are important to the correct line.

Morgan Pressel, 18 years old, won the Kraft Nabisco Championship 2007.

Danny Willett teaches playing lessons

At Hawk’s Landing, Orlando, major champion Danny Willett joins Sean Foley. Sean Foley and Danny talk about on-course management and his personal experiences on the course.

Danny Willett talks about on-course management for Playing Lessons

Anne van Dam – Playing Lessons

Anne van Dam, five-time winner of the Ladies European Tour, joins Paige Mackenzie in Lake Nona Golf and Country Club Orlando for a discussion about strategy and short game.

Anne van Dam has been awarded five LET awards.

Jon Rahm – Playing Lessons

Jon Rahm, US Open Champion is joined by Jim “Bones” Mackay (ex-caddie)

Jon Rahm shares his knowledge of golf in the Playing Lessons

The Best Lessons Ever from Tiger Woods

You can only be the best if you learn from the greatest. Tiger Woods shares the Best Lessons Ever before a live audience. Tiger shares his secrets for changing trajectory and warming up in advance of a round. He also shares tips on how to get the most distance possible with his driver. For a classic Tiger lesson, we also go to the vault with Butch Harmon who he credits for his first swing.