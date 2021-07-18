Sky Q: GolfPass: Get professional tuition on Sky Q
You can access Sky Q, the golf section and features area of Sky Q to find 10 GolfPass shows that feature tips from top golfers.
GolfPass has assembled an elite group of pro-players and coaches that are truly unmatched. Some of the most renowned golfers in the world include Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Andrew Rice, as well as Martin Hall, Martin Bannon, Martin Hall and Martin Chuck.
This week, Sky Q features DeChambeau discussing his transformation in his body and his new approach to golf. Tiger Woods also shares some of his greatest lessons.
Lessons can also be learned from US Open champion Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry as well as Danny Willett, Anne van Dam, Morgan Pressel, and Anne van Dam.
Build a better game: Maximum distance – Bryson deChambeau Power from the Ground up
Chris Como joins Bryson to talk about his journey from being the longest hitter of the PGA Tour. His secrets to creating full turns and using ground to generate power, speed, and maximum distance has helped him take his game to new heights.
Swing Expedition With Chris Como – Bryson deChambeau – Muscle Activation
Chris visits Denver to see how Bryson maintains muscle mass and strength during tournaments.
Swing Expedition With Chris Como Tony Finau Boyd Summerhays
Chris visits Scottsdale to find out how Tony Finau and Boyd Summerhays’ swing changes propelled their careers. Learn how Finau’s backswing maximizes his driving distance, and why the pair practice together more on the golf course than at the driving range.
Learn from a champion golfer Shane Lowry, Driving Distance
Martin Hall and Shane Lowry share the secrets to driving faster. They also discuss how Shane prepares for tournaments by going to the gym one week in advance.
Learn from a champion golfer Shane Lowry. Chip Shot Basics
Shane anticipates that he will chip in the majority of the time. Martin learns how he does it. He also discusses the different kinds of grain, and why it is so important for chipping.
Learn from a champion golfer Morgan Pressel – Reading Greens
Morgan Pressel discusses her process for reading greens and how she visualizes her lines. She explains the importance of each location on the green from which she takes her putts and why they are important to the correct line.
Danny Willett teaches playing lessons
At Hawk’s Landing, Orlando, major champion Danny Willett joins Sean Foley. Sean Foley and Danny talk about on-course management and his personal experiences on the course.
Anne van Dam – Playing Lessons
Anne van Dam, five-time winner of the Ladies European Tour, joins Paige Mackenzie in Lake Nona Golf and Country Club Orlando for a discussion about strategy and short game.
Jon Rahm – Playing Lessons
Jon Rahm, US Open Champion is joined by Jim “Bones” Mackay (ex-caddie)
The Best Lessons Ever from Tiger Woods
You can only be the best if you learn from the greatest. Tiger Woods shares the Best Lessons Ever before a live audience. Tiger shares his secrets for changing trajectory and warming up in advance of a round. He also shares tips on how to get the most distance possible with his driver. For a classic Tiger lesson, we also go to the vault with Butch Harmon who he credits for his first swing.
