Entertainment

By Newslanes Media
0
4

These are the top 10 most mathematical films of all time. Does your favorite make it on the list?

Math-related movies can teach us a lot about historical figures. These films are a must-see and have received a variety of awards. They also show how entertaining math movies can be.

2001: A Beautiful Mind
Russell Crowe stars in this sad movie. It focuses on John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in Economics winner and Abel Prize Winner.

The film begins with Nash as a Princeton University graduate and continues into an arduous journey of self-discovery that includes many challenges. It offers the viewer more than just 1+1=2.

Good Will Hunting (1997)
The classic staring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is Robin Williams. It’s all about the janitor at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who happens to be a math expert.

Will Hunting, a self-taught mathematician (Matt Damon), solves an anonymous mathematics problem posted anonymously by Professor Gerald Lambeau. When he’s arrested for assaulting a police officer Mr Lambeau agrees to help him get guidance from a psychotherapist.

The Oxford Murders (2008)
The story of Martin, an American maths student (Elijah Wood), is set in Oxford. He hopes to get philosopher Arthur Seldom to review his thesis.

Martin and his landlady were brutally murdered by their clever couple. Could a maths puzzle be the solution to their deaths?

Sun, 18 July 2021 07:00:00 +0000

