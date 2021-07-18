These are the top 10 most mathematical films of all time. Does your favorite make it on the list?

Math-related movies can teach us a lot about historical figures. These films are a must-see and have received a variety of awards. They also show how entertaining math movies can be.

2001: A Beautiful Mind

Russell Crowe stars in this sad movie. It focuses on John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in Economics winner and Abel Prize Winner.

The film begins with Nash as a Princeton University graduate and continues into an arduous journey of self-discovery that includes many challenges. It offers the viewer more than just 1+1=2.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

The classic staring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is Robin Williams. It’s all about the janitor at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who happens to be a math expert.

Will Hunting, a self-taught mathematician (Matt Damon), solves an anonymous mathematics problem posted anonymously by Professor Gerald Lambeau. When he’s arrested for assaulting a police officer Mr Lambeau agrees to help him get guidance from a psychotherapist.